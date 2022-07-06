The Vale Fire Department added to its staffing for the summer, paid for with a state grant. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)
Vale, Nyssa fire agencies getting extra summer help

A state grant is adding three seasonal firefighters each to the Vale and Nyssa fire departments.

Both agencies received money through the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s 2022 wildfire season staffing grant. It gives local fire departments up to $35,000 for personnel costs.

The Vale Fire Department added three seasonal firefighters as of Friday, July 1, and they are scheduled to work through Sept. 30, with a possibility to . . .

Cynthia Liu is a multimedia intern at the Enterprise. She is a senior at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill studying Journalism, English, and French. She was the photo editor for UNC's student magazine and is currently a student resident at Short Story UNC and video fellow at AAJA Voices.