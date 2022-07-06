Vale, Nyssa fire agencies getting extra summer help

A state grant is adding three seasonal firefighters each to the Vale and Nyssa fire departments.

Both agencies received money through the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s 2022 wildfire season staffing grant. It gives local fire departments up to $35,000 for personnel costs.

The Vale Fire Department added three seasonal firefighters as of Friday, July 1, and they are scheduled to work through Sept. 30, with a possibility to . . .

