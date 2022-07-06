OBITUARY: Dianne Elizabeth Landreth (Granger)

Dianne Elizabeth Landreth (Granger)

December 25, 1943 ~ June 8, 2022

Born Dec. 25, 1943, in Everett, Washington, Dianne Elizabeth Landreth was 78 and surrounded by her family when she passed away on June 8 after a struggle with cancer.

She grew up in Seattle, Washington, and was very involved in school activities. She became a flight attendant in 1964 in Wash- ington, D.C . . .

You have reached content available exclusively to Malheur Enterprise digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.