Visitors walk past fire trucks on display at the grand opening of the Ontario Oregon Regional Training Facility on June 18, 2022. (The Enterprise/CYNTHIA LIU)
In the community, Local government

PHOTO GALLERY: Fire safety fun at Ontario firefighter training facility grand opening

by on

More in In the community:

Dozens of people gather at the grand opening of the Ontario Oregon Regional Training Facility on June 18, 2022. The event offered complimentary refreshments, displays of firefighter equipment, as well as a live firefighting demonstration. (The Enterprise/CYNTHIA LIU)

The Ontario Oregon Regional Training Facility held its grand opening on Saturday, June 18. The event showed off fire apparatus, a live firefighting demonstration with a prop car, plus freshly grilled burgers and hot dogs . . .

You have reached content available exclusively to Malheur Enterprise digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.

Cynthia Liu is a multimedia intern at the Enterprise. She is a senior at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill studying Journalism, English, and French. She was the photo editor for UNC's student magazine and is currently a student resident at Short Story UNC and video fellow at AAJA Voices.