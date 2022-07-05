DA orders county to release key budget document for rail reload center

VALE – Malheur County has been ordered to release public records regarding the construction budget for the Treasure Valley Reload Center.Dave Goldthorpe, Malheur County district attorney, issued the order June 27 to the Malheur County Economic Development Department and its director, Greg Smith.He granted the petition of the Malheur Enterprise, which had been seeking a particular budget document from Smith’s team since May.Smith said at a May 24 meeting that there . . .

