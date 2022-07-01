It’s rodeo time in Vale

A rider holds on tight as his bronc bucks at the 2021 Vale 4th of July Rodeo. (Enterprise file/AUSTIN JOHNSON)
VALE – Vale welcomes locals and visitors alike for the Vale 4th of July Rodeo and Oregon Trail Days this weekend at Wadleigh Park and the historic Vale Rodeo Grounds. 

In its 107th year, the Vale rodeo is more energetic than ever with a full lineup of events, competitions, vendors, and fun. Tickets cost $10 for adults, $6 for youth under the age of 12, and free for those under 5.  . . .

