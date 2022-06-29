Publications from local governments, private parties

Notice to Interested Persons

In the County Court of the State of Oregon for the County of Malheur. In the Matter of the Estate of Rosalie K. Johnson, Case No. 6272. Notice is hereby given that Kimberly S. Buxton has been appointed Personal Representative of the above estate. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative at the office of her attorneys, Butler & Looney, P.C . . .

