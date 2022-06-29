Fire crews make progress running down Willowcreek Fire

WILLOWCREEK – Fire crews on Wednesday had about half the Willowcreek Fire contained as the fire burned east to Interstate 84.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management said in an update issued Wednesday, June 29, that the fire had covered 42,128 acres of grass and rangeland and was about 45% contained.

The fire started on private land near Willowcreek just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, and quickly spread, driven by high winds . . .

